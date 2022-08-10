SPORT1 and MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA enter into cooperation with Better Collective to launch new sports betting section on SPORT1.de SPORT1 and MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA enter into cooperation with Better Collective to launch new sports betting section on SPORT1.de

Dr. Matthias Kirschenhofer © SPORT1

· Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Co-founder of Better Collective: „SPORT1 is a popular sports platform in Germany and a well-known brand among most Germans. We look forward to getting started to be ready with appealing and engaging content for the Bundesliga season and in good time for the World Cup in football that is coming up in November.“

· Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, Board Member of Sport1 Medien AG as well as Managing Director of Sport1 GmbH and Magic Sports Media GmbH: „We are taking a completely new approach to sports betting collaboration with Better Collective. Together, we are tapping into a rapidly growing and economically interesting market. With our new offer, we will provide sports betting fans with attractive content.“

Copenhagen | Ismaning, August 10, 2022 – Sport1 GmbH and Magic Sports Media GmbH have signed a long-term agreement with Better Collective, the world‘s leading sports betting media group: The partnership includes delivery of content, data, and statistics for a new sports betting section at SPORT1.de to bring the best in sports betting content to its approx. 9 million unique users monthly. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Within the framework of the cooperation, Better Collective will be providing engaging content to educate and empower online bettors and help sport fans navigate in the market of sports betting. The partnership will be co-branded with Wettbasis.com – a Better Collective brand and a part of the media group that will be the providers of all the content for the new SPORT1.de sports betting section. The partnership agreement with SPORT1 and MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA is operational from August 2022. Within SPORT1 MEDIEN Group, MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA comprises the extensive expertise in the fields of betting, poker, casino and lottery.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Co-founder of Better Collective: „SPORT1 is a popular sports platform in Germany and a well-known brand among most Germans. We look forward to getting started and I know that my colleagues at Wettbasis.com are working hard to be ready with appealing and engaging content for the Bundesliga season and in good time for the World Cup in football that is coming up in November.“

Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, Board Member of Sport1 Medien AG as well as Managing Director of Sport1 GmbH and Magic Sports Media GmbH: „We are thrilled to partner with Better Collective as the premier international sports betting media group for a completely new approach to sports betting collaboration! Together, we are tapping into a rapidly growing and economically interesting market. With our new offer and Better Collective‘s innovative tools, we will provide sports betting fans with attractive content on our digital platform to increase their betting success rate.“

For more information or any questions, please contact:

Michael Roehrig

Director Communications

Sport1 GmbH

Muenchener Straße 101g

85737 Ismaning

Phone 089.96066.1210