Anzeige

WWE SmackDown: Bill Goldberg fordert Roman Reigns, Rousey wählt Flair

Goldberg zurück bei WWE

Bill Goldberg (r.) fordert Roman Reigns bei WWE No Escape (Elimination Chamber)

Bill Goldberg (r.) fordert Roman Reigns bei WWE No Escape (Elimination Chamber) © WWE

Martin Hoffmann

Bei WWE Friday Night SmackDown kehrt Bill Goldberg zurück und fordert Roman Reigns heraus. Ronda Rousey wählt Charlotte Flair als WrestleMania-Gegnerin.

Mehr in Kürze.

Wissenswertes zum Thema Wrestling:

So funktioniert das Wrestling-Imperium WWE

Anzeige

So läuft WWE im deutschen TV und auf dem WWE Network

So können Sie AEW im deutschen TV verfolgen

Finisher, Face und Heel, Work und Shoot: Das ABC des Wrestling

Wo der Royal Rumble und Ronda Rouseys Comeback enttäuschten: Heelturn - der SPORT1 Wrestling Podcast - die aktuelle Folge auf SPORT1, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podigee und überall, wo es Podcasts gibt

SPORT1 Wrestling - Hier mitdiskutieren in der Community auf Facebook!

Folgen Sie den SPORT1-Wrestlingexperten Martin Hoffmann (@Wrestlerzaehler) und Marcus Hinselmann (@heelturnmarcus) auf Twitter