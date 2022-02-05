Bei WWE Friday Night SmackDown kehrt Bill Goldberg zurück und fordert Roman Reigns heraus. Ronda Rousey wählt Charlotte Flair als WrestleMania-Gegnerin.
WWE SmackDown: Bill Goldberg fordert Roman Reigns, Rousey wählt Flair
Goldberg zurück bei WWE
Mehr in Kürze.
Wissenswertes zum Thema Wrestling:
Wo der Royal Rumble und Ronda Rouseys Comeback enttäuschten: Heelturn - der SPORT1 Wrestling Podcast - die aktuelle Folge auf SPORT1, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podigee und überall, wo es Podcasts gibt
Folgen Sie den SPORT1-Wrestlingexperten Martin Hoffmann (@Wrestlerzaehler) und Marcus Hinselmann (@heelturnmarcus) auf Twitter