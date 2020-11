2. Bundesliga: SCP feiert bei Lilien Torgala, Osnabrück gewinnt gegen Regensburg, KSC siegt

DARMSTADT, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 08: Dennis Srbeny of Paderborn celebrates his team's fourth goal with teammates during the Second Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and SC Paderborn 07 at Jonathan-Heimes-Stadion am Boellenfalltor on November 08, 2020 in Darmstadt, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) © Getty Images