Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen - Glasgow Rangers 1:0, Diaby trifft

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 06: Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates with Lars Bender after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Rangers FC at BayArena on August 06, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Pool via Getty Images) © Getty Images