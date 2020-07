La Liga: Real Madrid - FC Villarreal 2:1, FC Barcelona - CA Osasuna 1:2

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) celebrates with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after scoring lduring the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images) © Getty Images